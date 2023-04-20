SC collegium recommends Justice S.V. Gangapurwala as Chief Justice of Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Justice S.V. Gangapurwala as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The collegium noted that the office of the Chief Justice of Madras High Court has been vacant for quite some time, since the retirement of Justice M.N. Bhandari, therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.

In a statement, the collegium said: “Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala is the senior-most Judge of the High Court of Bombay and has been functioning there since his elevation on 13 March 2010. He would be demitting office on 23 May 2024. His experience of having served as acting Chief Justice in the second largest High Court in the country (with benches at Aurangabad and Nagpur and a seat also at Goa) during the last four months would be useful for him in dispensing justice as Chief Justice in the Madras High Court.”

It further added that besides, presently, there is only one Chief Justice from the High Court of Bombay and having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that he is fit and suitable in all respects to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the suitability of Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposed appointment of Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala. In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Mr Justice S.V. Gangapurwala be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court,” said the statement.

