SC declines urgent listing of plea seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to list urgently a petition seeking to arrest former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari. The counsel contended before the bench that a complaint was made to the police but no action has been taken so far against her.

The bench told the counsel, “Why mention it before the vacation bench? Mention it before the registrar.” After hearing brief submissions, the court declined to urgently list the matter and asked the counsel to mention it before the registrar for the listing of the matter.

On July 1, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala minced no words in slamming suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a controversy. The top court said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks shows that she is “obstinate and arrogant”.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Sharma, sought transfer of all FIRs filed against her to Delhi. However, the bench reprimanded Sharma for making irresponsible comments against a religion.

It said, “These remarks are very disturbing…shows her arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks?” Singh pointed at the written apology issued by her. The bench said she damaged the social fabric with her comments, resulting in the unfortunate murder of a tailor in Udaipur and declined to entertain her plea.