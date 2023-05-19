SC gets 2 new judges, full strength of court for brief period

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan were sworn-in as Supreme Court judges on Friday.



The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

With the appointment of two new judges, the apex court’s strength rose to 34, which is its sanctioned strength.

The appointments were announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter on Thursday.

However, the full strength of the apex court will last only for a brief period Justices K.M. Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and V. Ramasubramanian will retire on June 17, June 18 and June 30, respectively.

The Supreme Court collegium, in a resolution on Tuesday, said: “After carefully evaluating the merit, integrity and competence of eligible chief justices and senior puisne judges of the high courts and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the collegium finds Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Chief Justice, Andhra Pradesh High Court (PHC: Chhattisgarh) to be more deserving and suitable in all respects for being appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

“The collegium is conscious of the fact that the present Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court who was appointed as a judge on March 31, 2009 is drawn from the parent High Court of Chhattisgarh and ranks senior to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. However, having considered all relevant factors, the collegium is of the view that Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra is worthy of appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.”

The collegium said at present there is only one member from the Bar directly appointed to the Supreme Court bench, and in their considered opinion, Viswanathan is eminently suitable for being appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“The appointment of K.V. Viswanathan will enhance the representation to the Bar in the composition of the Supreme Court. Viswanathan is a distinguished member of the Bar of the Supreme Court. His wide experience and profound knowledge will provide a significant value addition to the Supreme Court,” it said.

Viswanathan was born on May 26, 1966, he would serve as a judge until May 25, 2031.

On the retirement of Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement.

