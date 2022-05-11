SC has validated our stand on sedition law: Cong



New Delhi: In the wake of the Supreme Court pausing implementation of the colonial-era penal provision of sedition till the government completes its review, the Congress said on Wednesday that the decision has validated the party’s stand on the law.

Review of scrapping of sedition law was part of Congress manifesto in 2019 but the party was criticised by the BJP which accused it of compromising national security.

Reacting to the court ruling, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said: “The Congress stand gets vindicated and showing mirror to the government doesn’t surmount to sedition and the rulers should know the public is awaken and its voice can’t be suppressed.”

“The Congress in its manifesto in 2019 had said it will Omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code(that defines the offence of ‘sedition’) that has been misused and, in any event, has become redundant because of subsequent laws,” he added.

It has also mentioned that it will amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in order to strike a balance between the powers of security forces and the human rights of citizens and to remove immunity for enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court urged the Centre and state governments to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking sedition provision, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, till review of the law by Centre is complete.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said till the review of the sedition provision by Centre is complete, the governments should not use the sedition provision.

In an interim order, the bench said no new FIRs should be lodged under the sedition provision and those already in jail can approach courts for relief.