SC Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer Inaugurates Newly constructed Karkala Court Complex

Karkala: The Newly constructed Karkala court Complex was inaugurated by Justice Abdul Nazeer, Judge, Supreme Court, on February 20.

In his inaugural message, Justice Nazeer advised the advocates to provide their clients with speedy and cheap justice. “You are representing your clients to get them justice. A brief that an advocate accepts is contractual. Advocates are not counterparts of their clients to seek a share of their financial settlement and should stick to their professional ethics,” he said.

In his presidential address Justice Oka, Judge of the High Court, said, “The government is the major litigant in the state, and if the state reduces this number, the pendency will automatically dip. The high court, on its part too, has set out on a path to reduce the same with administrative judges of each district supervising all cases pending for more than five years in the state. “Old cases are our priority we want to be free of old cases,” he said.

State Home minister Basavaraj Bommai, Udupi Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar and others were present.