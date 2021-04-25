Spread the love



















SC Judge Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away



New Delhi: Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, a sitting Supreme Court Judge passed away on Saturday.

He was 62 years old and breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugam, Haryana. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with viral pneumonia.

Justice Shantanagoudar born on May 5, 1958 and started his career as an advocate in September 1980. He practiced at Dharwad before shifting to Bengaluru.

He was appointed as additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and was made permanent judge on September 24, 2004 and was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in 2017.