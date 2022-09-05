SC junks PIL disputing Centre’s claims on skirmishes along India-China border



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Central government to put out information regarding skirmishes at the India-China border, including the extent of loss of territory along the border.

The counsel representing the petitioner Abhijeet Saraf argued that there was a clash in Galwan Valley in June, 2020 and that the Indian official stance post the conflict was that the country did not lose any territory. The counsel further argued after the Galwan valley incident, the Central government said there was no Chinese invasion, but this was incorrect.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and S. Ravindra Bhat said the court cannot interfere in this matter and pointed out to the counsel that it was connected with the state’s policy.

Emphasizing that matters regarding the skirmishes on the India-China border are for the government to examine, the bench said, “whether there is a loss of territory or no loss of territory, whether there has been encroachment from the other side or whether we have advanced into their territory, these are not matters for the court”.

The petitioner’s counsel pressed that the court should issue a direction to the Central government to put out correct information regarding the extent of loss of territory.

Dismissing the petition, the bench said these border skirmishes, invasions, etc., are all within the policy domain and nothing to do with petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

In connection with the government’s stand that no territory was lost, the counsel argued that this misled the public. However, the bench declined to entertain the petition.

