SC nod to Central Vista project, including new Parliament building

New Delhi: In a major relief for the Modi government, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court cleared the redevelopment plan for Central Vista with a 2:1 majority on Tuesday, although with riders.

The bench held that there were “no infirmities in clearances given, change in land use and the environmental clearances”. However, it imposed some riders like clearance from heritage conservation committee.

A bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna said the heritage conservation committee’s approval is needed before consruction begins and directed that the project proponents to get that approval.

The project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity of up to 1,200 MPs. The project is estimated to be constructed by August 2022, when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

On December 7, the top court had expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Centre for reportedly initiating construction process with announcement of ground breaking ceremony for the new parliament building in the Central Vista project, even as the issues connected with the redevelopment plan was under its consideration.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building. The construction is expected to cost around Rs 971 crore and the common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.

The petitioners had challenged the project with allegations of illegal change in land use and urged the court to quash the project.

The petitioners had challenged a notification issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 21, 2019 regarding changes in land use for the redevelopment.