SC Proves Provision of Proper Judicial and Fundamental Rights – Hussain Kodibengre

Udupi: “The Supreme Court on Thursday proved that there is a provision for proper judicial and fundamental rights in the country”, said Hussain Kodibengre, one of the petitioners in the court for the Hijab Case.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on October 13, Hussain Kodibengre said, “The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas, challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state”.

Hussain Kodibengre further said, “The Court will give an impartial judgment in the Hijab case. The Court has heard many things about the petitioners. The Court also agreed to give respect for fundamental rights. We are respecting the court’s views in this case and we hope that the court will give the right and good decision in the Hijab Case”.

There were rumours that the court would give 50% judgment in the Hijab case because it is a matter of thousands of girl students. We hope that we have the option to follow our religious rights in the education field too, he said.

