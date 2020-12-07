Spread the love



















SC terms Republic TV plea seeking various reliefs ‘ambitious’



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday terming the prayers of Republic TV “ambitious” declined to entertain a petition seeking directions to protect all its employees from arrest in all cases, and transfer all cases to the CBI and also a probe against Mumbai Police Commissioner.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told senior advocate Milind Sathe, representing Republic TV, “this petition is ambitious in nature”.

“You want Maharashtra Police not to arrest any employee… transfer the cases to CBI. You better withdraw this,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Sathe submitted before the bench that the petitioner has moved the top court to stop the police from the hounding the TV channel and its employees. Justice Chandrachud reiterated that the bench is not inclined to entertain the petition.

Sathe urged the top court to allow it to avail other remedies. After a brief hearing in the matter, the apex court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition.

The bench noted that the petition is withdrawn to allow the petitioner to approach the competent court.