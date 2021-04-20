Spread the love



















SC to take up only urgent matters from April 22



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that with effect from April 22, only urgent matters will be listed for hearing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular, the top court’s administration said: “In continuation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) dated July 4, 2020, and circular(s) issued earlier regarding mentioning of matter(s), it is hereby notified for the information of all concerned: (a) only urgent matters will be listed for hearing w.e.f April 22, 2021.”

The circular elaborated that advocate-on-record or party-in-person may send the signed and verified mentioning application, along with synopsis containing the grounds of urgency not exceeding one page in fresh matter, only by e-mail by 1 p.m. (Monday to Friday) and by 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.

“The same shall be processed for listing on the next-to-next working day, subject to availability of the concerned Bench and approval of the Competent Authority. The mentioning applications received thereafter shall be processed for listing on the working day after the next-to-next working day,” it added.

The circular further added: “The mentioning applications received thereafter shall be processed for listing on the working day after the next-to-next working day, subject to availability of the concerned Bench and approval of the Competent Authority.”

“The advocate-on-record/party-in-person may send signed and verified mentioning-application along with synopsis containing the grounds of urgency not exceeding one page in the IA (Interlocutory Application) in pending matter and Miscellaneous Application (MA) in disposed of matter only by e-mail.”

In another notice, the court administration, citing the prevailing Covid situation, said: “The competent authority has been pleased to direct as follows: 1. The matters shown in the final cause lists of miscellaneous matters and regular hearing matters for April 22, 2021 (Thursday) will not be taken up for hearing and the same stand adjourned.”

In a separate notice, it said the matters shown in the final lists of Registrar’s court and chamber matters for April 22 and 23 stands adjourned.