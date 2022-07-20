SC verdict on Mekedatu project likely by next week: K’taka CM Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed the hope that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the Mekedatu project by next week. Bommai said on Wednesday that work on the project would be taken up after getting the clearance for the Detailed Project Report which has already been prepared by the state.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have crossed swords over the project, with the latter opposing it on the grounds that it will lead to severe water shortage for its farmers. Tamil Nadu had approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

Speaking to media persons after offering the traditional worship to the Cauvery river at the KRS dam, Bommai said the proposed project would meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Mandya. Action is being taken to get necessary clearances for the project.

Referring to the work being undertaken to modernise the canal networks in the Cauvery basin, Bommai said about 15 lakh acres are under irrigation in the Cauvery basin which can be expanded with the completion of this work.

Expressing happiness that all 4 reservoirs of the Cauvery basin have filled to the brim this year, Bommai said, “Cauvery is the lifeline of the state. It is our duty to make good use of the beautiful waters of Mother Cauvery.” He recalled the sacrifice and dedication of the Maharajas of Mysore and Sir M Visvesvaraya in building the KRS dam.

Referring to work on replacement of the 136 crest gates of the KRS dam, Bommai said the work is going on and only 61 gates remain to be replaced. They would be replaced within a year. A KRS festival would be celebrated in a grand way once the work is completed.