SCA Dubai Honours Women Leaders during International Women’s Day Award Ceremony

UAE: The Sports & Cultural Association (SCA), an Entity registered with the Community Development Authority (CDA) Government of Dubai, organized the Award Ceremony on the occasion of International Women’s Day on 19th March 2023 in Dubai to celebrate the significant achievements and contributions of women in various fields. The event recognized outstanding women leaders for their remarkable work in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and making a positive impact on the community.

The event began with a welcome speech from Mr Ziahuddin Ahmed Vice President of the Association, followed by an Introduction speech from Mr Mohammad Faraz addressing the Association’s achievements and the importance of International Women’s Day. The keynote speaker acknowledged the need to create more opportunities for women to thrive and emphasized the collective efforts of importance in promoting gender equality.

The event continued with the announcement of the awards, highlighting each winner’s achievements and their journey to success with a short Video. The Women leaders who were honoured with the special award included those who have demonstrated leadership skills and exemplified excellence in their work.

Chief Guest of the event Mrs Nasreena Bint Ahmed Bava Managing Director of Info Skills congratulated the winners and praised the event organizers for bringing light to women’s contributions to society.

Another guest of the event Mrs Nadira Jaffar family counsellor, Psychotherapist Certified trainer brought our attention to balancing our life in a better way with SELF LOVE, LOVE TOWARDS FAMILY, EDUCATION/CAREER & SOCIAL LIFE.

Names of the leaders Honored at the International Women’s Day Award Ceremony are:

1. Mrs Ayesha Khan

The founder of Food-ATM, a registered entity in Ajman set up to provide low-cost food to blue-collar workers in UAE.

2. Mrs Semi Fazlu

An inspirational book writer who tells her dream of being educated and escaping poverty has a happy ending in Dubai.

3. Mrs Sheela Paul

She is considered a Poet and Humanitarian and conducted classes in various community and charitable organizations in Kerala and UAE.

4. Ms Indu Singh

With her knowledge, abilities and experience in the Athletic team, she trained and lifted the Overall championship for 27 long years in UAE.

The programme was beautifully compered by Mrs Chinnu Paul. The programme coordinator Mrs Katheeja delivered the Vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...