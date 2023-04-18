Scan QR Code & Submit Feedback to City Police-In Response Necessary Action Taken

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police under the leadership of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain has launched a system of receiving feedback from people on the services offered at police stations. People can scan the ‘QR Code’ placed at the police stations, the office of the Police Commissioner and other police units and submit their feedback.

Once the camera is held against the ‘QR Code’, a link related to the feedback form appears. In the feedback form, the person has to give his name, contact number, the police station he/she visited, the purpose of the visit and then give the feedback.

The Police Commissioner said “The feedback is seen by me. We will take necessary action on the comment that is made. Among the aspects people can submit their feedback includes passport verification and police verification. Our police have made a trial run of this new system for a week. In the last seven days, we received feedback from 20 people. Among the feedback included long waiting hours at the police stations. Some expressed their happiness over the services. Pamphlets about this new system have been distributed in the city”.

This feedback system has started in a division in Bengaluru City Police and also in Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate. Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood launched the feedback system in the city recently.

