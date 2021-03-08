Spread the love



















Scarves/Shawls/Cowls as Gifts to Indian Soldiers with Love from Local Women on Int’l Women’s Day

Scarves/Shawls/Cowls as Gifts to Indian Soldiers with Love from Local Women on International Women’s Day

Mangaluru : The Indian Army is one of the largest and best armies in the world. The Army, which is the pride of our nation, contributes to the lives of people beyond the battlefield too. The Armed Forces have four main tasks; To assert the territorial integrity of India. To defend the country if attacked by a foreign nation. To support the civil community in case of disasters (e.g. flooding). The least one can do to show gratitude and respect is to contribute and donate to support the Indian Army. Having said that, a bevy of local women from Cauvery Lions Club, Inner Wheel (a all lady branch of Rotary Club), Mrs Sabrina Hougaard who manages a firm comprising of group of women empowering and motivating women, and few other local women joined together in knitting shawls, cowls, and Scarves to be gifted to the soldiers. Dr.Kalpana Ashfaque represented Cauvery Lions Club as its president, while Ms Nirmala Pai represented Inner Wheel as its president.



A programme was held at ‘Lucy’s -Knitting, Crochet & Quilting – Classes and Sales located near Rosario Church, Hoige Bazar, Mangaluru, where the bevy of women gathered for the presentation of hand-made shawls, Cowls and Scarves. A total of 172 sets of scarves / shawls and cowls were knitted by a bunch of these during the last couple of months, made out of virgin wool to keep the soldiers warm who are facing the frigid cold temperatures stationed in the North East borders of the Country, and at the Himalayas. These 172 woolen sets will be shipped from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, and from there it will be transported to the various locations where the soldiers are stationed.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ms. Sabrina Hougaard said, “The knitting and needlework may appear to be declining in popularity among the savvy IT New Gen it certainly is alive and even like old times, men play a solid role. This type of concentration on knitting regularly has a very constructive and positive impact on the brain, coordinating the hands and fingers, and patterned eye movements go a long way in mental well being and can prevent and control dementia and Alzheimer’s and so on. Elders kept alert by this activity can improve their cognitive skills and remain in better mental health. On the other side of the coin, this is a very constructive and helpful Occupational Therapy in several cases and challenges”.

We need to compliment these women who have come forward in showing their love and gratitude to the soldiers who are protecting us from enemies, through this kind gesture in gifting them with scarves, shawls and cowls. While these women have done a generous act, and today is an auspicious occasion where we get a chance to acknowledge the importance of women and the hard work they put in every aspect of their lives, but are seldom recognized or accepted. First and foremost, it is a chance to realize how much change has been achieved, let us not forget that women now have opportunities that their mothers and grandmothers could only dream of and they have to celebrate that, and it is a significant time to do so.

Modern women no longer depend on men. In any way, she is strong and self-confident, and she is capable of doing something equal to men. We should also respect each of them, not because of gender, but because of their own identity. We must agree that both women and men contribute equally to the development of the home and community. Women are not just “child-bearers,” women have their own identity, let us not forget it. Moreover, each woman is amazing, regardless of where she works, home or office. We must respect and recognize the achievements of women in their life and to contribute happiness to the lives of other women and those around them.

Finally, let us all once again appreciate the efforts put in by these women in knitting these woolen sets for the soldiers. A job well done and keep up the good work that you are all entrusted with, and may God bless you. Happy International Women’s Day!