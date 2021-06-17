Spread the love



















SCDCC Bank Distributes Ration Kits to ‘Covid Warriors’-the Media Personnel

Mangaluru : SCDCC Bank in the City has played a vital role during the second phase of Pandemic/lockdown by donating an ambulance, Oxygen concentrators, Covid-19 kits etc – and recently as a kind gesture to the Covid Warriors- the Media personnel from print and electronic by distributing ration kits , in appreciation of the hard work and risks out in by the media fraternity during the pandemic.

District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary who was the chief guest for the occasion said, “We all should appreciate and commend the Media people who have been working relentlessly and putting their lives in risk during this pandemic and considering their work SCDCC Bank has come forward to distribute ration kits. I thank the president of SCDCC Bank for his kind gesture in distributing ration kits. Members of the media are considered as frontline workers and they were vaccinated on priority basis. We have been working hard to combat the pandemic, and cooperation of the public is very much needed to contain the spread of the virus, and the spike in Covid-19 cases.



President of SCDCC Bank, Dr M N Rajendra Kumar speaking on the occasion said “During these uncertain times, media fraternity have made pandemic coverage a priority. Working hard and risking their lives, they have given us good news coverage of what’s happening around us, and also on the pandemic issues. While there is an abundance of news to be reported on the pandemic, the media has played a vital role in giving wide coverage, for which we need to appreciate, and keeping that in mind as a kind gesture SCDCC Bank has come forward in providing them with ration kits during these hard times”.

It was mentioned by the MC, that Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was celebrating hsi wedding anniversary on the same day of ration kit distribution, and was conveyed wishes. MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, president of District Working Journalists’ Union Srinivas, Nayak Indaje, among other Bank Board members were present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...