Mangaluru: The South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 61.38 crore for 2022-23 and registered 21.57% growth over last fiscal’s Rs 50.49 crore net profit. Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar during a press meet told reporters, ” SCDCC Bank has become the common man’s bank in the cooperative sector by introducing several innovative and unique services in urban as well as rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. During the year under report, the Bank has done Rs 13,512 crore in total business registering 16.4% growth over the previous fiscal. It set a Rs 15,000 total turnover target for 2023-24″.

He further said, “Without there being any deposits from the government, the bank collected Rs 6,368.5 crore deposits through its 111 branch network, registering 12.69% growth. On the front of the advance too, the bank has done remarkably well by registering 19.92% growth with advances of Rs 5,695.55 crore. Of the advances, Rs 1,681.46 crore were lent for short-term agricultural improvement, and Rs 150.2 crore towards medium-term loans. The agricultural sector thus was provided with a total of Rs 1,831.66 crore loan. The non-agriculture sector was given Rs 3,863.89 crore loan. Total outstanding amount stood at Rs 7,143.38 crore”.

” I am pleased to announce that the bank has been registering 100% recovery of agriculture loans for 28 years, including the year under report. As many as 1,054 cooperative societies were members of SCDCC Bank with a share capital of Rs 268.64 crore. The bank has Rs 9,589.1 crore in working capital, up by 13.73% compared to the previous fiscal (Rs 8,668.9 crore. We are planning to open 15 new branches, open 13 ATMs in addition to the existing three in all taluk headquarters, introduce an Immediate Payment Service, launch an Internet Banking service and introduce Bharat Bill Payment System in the current fiscal. The bank has introduced tab banking for the convenience of customers, who may carry out transactions at home or office. The mobile app of the bank allows the transfer of funds by customers holding accounts within its branches, and an internet banking license is yet to be provided by the RBI” added Kumar.

Vice President Vinay Kumar Soorinje, among other Board Directors, were present during the press meeting.

