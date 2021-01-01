Spread the love



















SCDCC Bank Starts 3-Month Loan Campaign ‘Janara Balige Namma Bank’ on 1 January



Mangaluru: During a virtual press conference held at SCDCC Bank Conference hall, the President of the Bank M N Rajendra Kumar speaking from Bengaluru said, “Because of Covid-19 farmers and other small time business entity holders are desisting from taking loans that they want. We are making efforts to reach out to them and provide loans. Therefore, South Canara District Central Co-operative (SCDCC) Bank will commence a three-month loan campaign named “Janara Balige Namma Bank ” starting on 1 January 2021 to disburse home loan, vehicle loan, agriculture loan, and other kinds of loans to farmers, small-time business entities and self-help group members”.

President of SCDCC Bank M N Rajendra Kumar during a Virtual Conference

“This loan campaign will be carried on at all the 105 branches of the bank between 1 January and 31 March 2021. Apart from making people open their current and savings bank accounts in the bank, bank personnel will make people aware of various loan schemes. The loans will be quickly sanctioned during this campaign, and the payment of interest for the first one month will be waived. The current account and savings account holders, who maintain Rs 20,000 balance in their accounts for a period of 3 months before an accident, will get Rs two lakhs as insurance amount in case of death. In case of physical disability, an amount of Rs 1 lakh will be given” added Rajendra Kumar.

He further said, “A sum of Rs 25,000 will be paid towards hospitalization expenses. An ATM facility will be launched soon at the Kankanady branch of the bank in Mangaluru, and one more at B C road branch near Bantwal. The bank will also shortly start “Banking on Wheels”facility in Udupi”. The board members of the bank were present during the virtual conference.