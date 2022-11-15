SCDCC to Hold 69th All India Co-operative week on November 18 in City

Mangaluru: “The 69th All India Co-operative Week will be held from November 14 to 20. Programmes will be held in various districts in the state. The inauguration of the 69th All India Co-operative Week was held in Kalaburgi on November 14 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the valedictory will be held in Mysuru on November 20. The programme will be inaugurated in Mangaluru on November 18, at the Karavali Utsav grounds, Mangala Stadium at 10:00 am”, said the president of Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation Dr Rajendra Kumar in a press meet held at the SCDCC conference hall here on November 15.

Addressing the media persons Rajendra Kumar said, “On November 18, more than 12000 people will take part in the programme. At 9 am there will be a colourful procession “Sahakara Jatha” which will start from the SCDCC bank premises and culminate at the Karavali Utsav grounds. More than 20 tableaux troupes, Chende, Kombu, Saxophone and the Honnavar Band will accompany the Sahakara Jatha. Minister of State for Co-Operation of Karnataka Shettihalli Timmegowda Somashekhar will inaugurate the 69th All India Co-operative Week. Minister of Kannada and Culture and the Energy Department of Karnataka V Sunil Kumar will confer the “Sahakara Ratna” awards to the awardees.”

Rajendra Kumar further said, “MLA Vedavyas Kamath will hoist the Cooperative Week flag. MLA and President, Karnataka Rajya Sahakara Mahamandala G T Devegowda will preside over the programme. Former Minister U T Khader, MLA Dr Bharat Shetty and Mayor Jayanand Anchan will be the chief guests. Campco President Kishor Kumar Kodgi, President of DKMUL, K P Sucharita Shetty and Yashpal Suvarna will attend the programme.”

Rajendra Kumar also said, “This year five achievers will be conferred with state-level Sahakara Ratna Award. Minister Sunil Kumar will confer the awards on Konkodi Padmanabh, Nityanand Mundodi and Dambekana Sadashiv Rai from Dakshina Kannada and Jayakar Shetty and Yashpal Suvarna from Udupi.

Ikala Deviprasad Shetty Belapu, Prasad Kaushal Shetty, K S Naveen, Arali Suryakanth, Praveen B Nayak, Gopalkrishna Bhat, Lakshminarayan and others were also present.