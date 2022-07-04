‘SCENT’ TEAM LAUNCHED IN DUBAI TO SPREAD THE FRAGRANCE OF EVENTS

UAE: Sandhya Creations Event Network Team (SCENT) comprising of like-minded creative experienced individuals joined hands to form a global network team and had a lunch meet at Makhani Restaurant, Karama on 3rd July 2022 at 12:30 pm. Shodhan Prasad welcomed the team members and started with a standing prayer for a great going.

The Team mostly comprised of couples was introduced starting from Roshni & Deepak Paladka who is the inspiration behind forming this Team, he is also an Actor, Artist, Digital Marketing, Helping Hand & active social worker. Kiran & Nityanand Beskoor an Actor, Organiser, Team Builder, YouTuber and Marketing personality. Sushma & Ashok Bailur an Actor, Organiser, Team Builder, Helping Hand, Social Service & HR Manager. Reshma & Pramod Kumar a Playback Singer, Businessman, Organiser and active Party person, Meeta & Yashpal Salian a Businessman in Shipping/Freight forwarding, Social worker & a Helping hand, Veena & Sudarshan Hegde a Poet, Writer, Actor, Singer, YouTuber, Serial Actor & an Organiser, Flany D’Souza a performer, Dancer, Actress and an active YouTuber, Roopa & Kiran Kottary a Young businessman, Helping hand and an active member, Santosh Shetty Polali a very good promoter in FB, YouTube, Customer Service, Friendly and active personality, Rajnish Amin a Writer, Lyricist, Art Director, Singer and a Party arranger, Sameer Attavar an active volunteer in most of the functions in Dubai, Rakshak Mangalore a new entry into volunteering & an HR Recruiter, Claudy Dleema an Actor, Artist and Organiser, Harry Fernandes Barukur a successful multi-lingual Film Director, Writer and an Award winner for his film, Prem Mangalore a Film Production Controller, Ranjith Bajpe a successful Film Director, Writer & Editor and Sandhya & Shodhan Prasad a Social worker, Artiste, Producer, Distributor and Organiser.

The main vision of SCENT is to actively volunteer in various events coming up in the UAE & Worldwide for the smooth running of the events be it Film releases, Dramas, Blood Donation Campaigns, competitions & any other social get-together. It will also support volunteering in helping the needy with regards to locating jobs, emergency aids & assistance for the labourers. The experienced Team is now fully geared up for active participation wherever their assistance is required.

Buffet lunch was served after the discussion and a vote of thanks was rendered.