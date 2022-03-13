‘Schedule Mandatory Ward Committee Meetings Immediately’ warns MCC Commissioner

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has warned Ward Committee Secretaries, who have not scheduled the mandatory ward committee meetings, to convene the same immediately. MCC commissioner speaking to the media said, ” All ward secretaries have been given Monday as the deadline to schedule ward committee meetings. Secretaries of many wards have already scheduled the meetings. If secretaries of the remaining wards fail to convene a meeting by Monday, a common date will be fixed for those wards from my office”.

MCC commissioner Akshy stated in a circular to ward committee secretaries of the 60 wards, “Ward Committee secretaries and members are hereby notified that ward committee meetings can commence from the third week of March. Ward secretaries must submit agendas of the meeting to the ward chairperson and members, seven days prior to the conduct of the meeting. However, members of the Mangalore Civic Group and members of committees have complained that there is confusion regarding the scheduling of meetings and ward secretaries in some wards have not responded. Hence, all ward committee secretaries should compulsorily convene meetings in the third week of March. They should also upload the resolutions adopted in the ward committee meetings on MCC’s website,”

It should be noted that the MCC has already formed ward committees in all the 60 wards, and directed secretaries to schedule the first meeting in the third week of March. However, most of the ward secretaries have not yet scheduled the meeting. As per the rule, ward secretaries must inform ward committee meeting dates to ward chairpersons and members, seven days in advance. Since many secretaries are yet to schedule the meetings, the MCC commissioner has issued a circular warning them to stick to the rules.