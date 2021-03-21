Spread the love



















Scholarships for 51 Students & Inauguration of Food Court held at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: Quoting Aristotle, the Great Greek who said, “We Are What We Repeatedly Do. Excellence, Then, Is Not An Act But A Habit” – and here at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru were a group of 51 students who had made excellence as their habit, were presented with Vivek Bansal Scholarship during a programme held at the school auditorium on Saturday, 20 March 2021. These students had consistently shown excellence in their academics every year, so much so it has become a habit for them to perform well. Congratulations to all these students especially the 51 who were chosen to receive the scholarship on this day for their great performance.

And among them were two students who passed out of Class X of the academic year 2019-20-they are Miss Ananya V Holla who had secured 96% and Joshua Harmon D’souza who had scored 95.6% in the Class X Board examinations. In spite of the pandemic situation they could come out with flying colours, is truly remarkable. Congrats to both for their splendid performance and all success in their academic career and life. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song sung by the teachers choir group, which was followed by a welcome address by Teacher Mrs Vidya Esther .

In his address to the audience Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo-the principal of the School said, “Scholarships do not happen all of a sudden. They are instituted by the contributions of generous persons, and this ‘Vivek Bansal Scholarship’ is offered to these meritorious students by an alumnus of our institution, Aravind Adiga, who had secured 1st Rank at the state level in the year 1990, the year he passed out from St Aloysius High School. When Adiga received the booker prize for his book ‘The White Tiger’ he made a contribution towards the institution in the form of scholarships, named ‘Vivek Bansal Scholarship’. Adiga made the scholarship in the name of Vivek Bansal, a prominent entrepreneur, who was is a personal friend”

He further said, “Aravind Adiga is a shining examp;le of what the institution stands for and what our students could aspire to be. It is excellence in studies, excellence in one’s profession and Excellence in human values especially the values of compassion and commitment. It’s our wish and prayer that the students who receive scholarships today may emulate the great example of the donor himself who excelled in every way of studies, profession and life. Just as Adiga has left his indelible mark here in this institution, these students can leave their footprints permanently here in this institution as well as in the world outside through their generosity, attitude of gratitude and being compassionate to people.May there be more Aravind Adiga’s emerging in our institution and through them, human excellence may blossom everywhere”.

Now it was time to present the scholarships to the 51 students, which was done by the Chief Guest Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, along with Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ, and Finance Officer of the School Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ , in the presence of School Vice Principal Ms Jacintha D’costa. In his address chief guest Rector Fr Melwin Pinto congratulated the 51 students for their academic excellence, and urged them to appreciate and be grateful to the donor Aravind Adiga, an alumnus of St Aloysius Institution who had instituted the scholarships. (Watch video below for Rector’s entire speech) .

The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Teacher Mrs Acquina Rebello. Following the vote of thanks by Teacher Mrs Laveena Kunder, it was time to move to the basement of the building for the inauguration of the new Food Court, which can accommodate around 300 students during lunch/snacks time. The Food Court was inaugurated by Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, in the presence of Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ, Finance Officer Fr Pradeep Sequiers SJ, Vice Principal Mrs Jacintha D’costa, amidst teachers, staff, parents and students.

Following invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by the Teachers Choir, three short inspirational texts from the scriptures of world religions, the Holy Qurán, the Bhagavad Gita and the Holy Bible were read by Teacher Mrs Beena Rosita Pais. A reading from the Qurán, Surah 20, Verse 130 said, “Proclaim thy Lord’s praise, Before the rising of the sun, and before its setting, and proclaim the Lord’s praise, in the watches of the night and at the ends of the day”. From Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 9, Verse 29 , it said, “I am the same to all beings, and my love is ever the same; But those who worship me with devotion, they are in me and I am in them”. From the Holy Bible, John Chapter 13, Verse 34-35 is saaid, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another. as I have loved you, so you must love one another”.

Following a short prayer by Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ , “Loving God, we call you by different names, but you are one God who dwells in our hearts. INspire us with good thoughts, with a desire to help others, particularly those who are poor and needy. Bless this Food Court, and may this new facility offered by the School, motivate us to do our duties better and live a life of peace and harmony. Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu! – he then blessed the Food Court by sprinkling Holy Water.

Fr Rector in his speech said, “May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of His hand, and may the True God Bless you today and everyday of your life’. Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in setting up the new Food Court. With special thanks he presented mementos to the Contractor Richard Rodrigues, Supervisor Harish, and All Cafe owner Alwyn Serrao, who will be catering the lunch/snacks at the Food Court. The programme was compered by teacher Ms Deepthi Karkada.