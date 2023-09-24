School bags will become lighter from next year: Madhu Bangarappa

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government will reduce the volume of school textbooks by about one-third, thus making the school bags lighter from the academic year 2024-25, said Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa in Mangaluru on September 24.

Talking to reporters, Bangarappa said the government has worked out a way to drastically reduce the weight of the school bag. “There will be no change in the content, but the volume will be reduced,” he said.

On holding three annual examinations for students of Class 10 and II Pre University from this academic year, Bangarappa said it would greatly reduce the stress on students as it gives them another opportunity to do well in the examinations and continue with higher education in the same year. “Yes, there will be more stress on teachers. I am okay with it insofar as it relieves students from the fear of failure.” Best of the scores in the three examinations would be considered, he said.

Asked about the students losing out on admission to degree courses because of the time taken to complete the three examinations, Bangrappa said the government had clearly laid down the schedule of the three examinations. “The schedule will be strictly followed. Colleges have been told to admit these students and conduct bridge courses for them,” he said. Under the proposed State Education Policy, the colleges would be made to provide necessary opportunity to these students, he added.

The State government has proposed to open over 2,000 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) with one school covering about three gram panchayats. There are 300 KPS’ now and 500 new KPS’ are set to start from the academic year 2024-25. These schools will have classes from LKG to Class 12 and there will be emphasis not just on academics but also music, art, sports and other extra curricular activities.

Steps are being taken to address the shortage of teachers and fill gaps in infrastructure of government schools. Of the 53,000 vacant posts for teachers, the government has sanctioned over 40,000 guest teachers, Bangarappa said.

