School Bus Driver Arrested for Molesting Student

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested a school bus driver on molestation charges on December 3.

According to the police, the victim is a student of 6th standard in a private school in the city. The driver of the school bus, while taking the student to the school molested her in the bus.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Pandeshwar Women’s police station. Based on the complaint, the police have arrested the school bus driver and the investigation is on.