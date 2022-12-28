School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Annual Day Celebration

Mangaluru: School of Social work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru celebrated its Annual Day-The program began with invoking god’s blessings through a prayer led by Jason Lobo and team whose heavenly aerials let the goodness spark into a spiritual saga with their angelic voices. The Chief Guest of the programme was Smt. Vani V. Alva, Zonal Commissioner, Mangalore City Corporation. Dr Sophia Fernandes, Principal, School of Social work, Roshni Nilaya Presided over the programme. This was followed by the accordance of a delightful welcome to the audience, delivered by Ms Angel Roshni, President of the Student Council.

The principal, Dr. Sophia Fernandes presented the college report. The digital presentation gave the audience a bird’s eye view of all the curricular, co-curricular and academic activities which were carried out during the past academic year. This was followed by the announcement of the list of meritorious students by Asst. Prof. Veena BK and Asst. Prof. Roshini Monica Goveas.

Addressing the students on the occasion Chief Guest of the day Smt. Vani V. Alva recollected her memories as a student of the School of Social Work. Roshni Nilaya. She praised the work carried out by the institution in building the personality and character of the students. She gave the students a call for chasing their dreams, the way she did as a student in Roshni Nilaya.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Ms Zainab Shereen, General Secretary of the Student body. And Vedika Somaiah signed off as the Compere of the formal programme. It was indeed a spectacular day to celebrate the brimming talent among Roshnites. School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya is a treasure trove of talents and unique skills. This was exhibited in the cultural programmes given by the students. The students showcased their flair and entertained the audience.

Ms Sinchana Shetty and the team accorded a welcome with their dance. The motto of the dance was “To dance is to be out of you. Larger, more beautiful, more powerful… it is Glory on earth and it is yours for the taking.” Dance has no barriers it is something that everyone can feel, everyone can understand, and something everyone can enjoy. It’s an art that has transcended cultures across millennia.

The students of the department of French presented a French song ‘Donnez moi’ translating to ‘Bring me’ from the point of view of an optimistic girl who aims to live life to the fullest, relishing in the paradise that the world has to offer. What’s even more beautiful is, the question she puts forth towards the end of the song, ‘If I don’t love myself, does it serve any purpose to love all the beauty that the world gives?’. It was followed by a dance to a french song.

Students of Kannada Sangha performed a Kannada Drama on the theme”ಅಳಿವು ಉಳಿವಿನ ಮಧ್ಯೆ”. the drama which showed the importance of preserving nature. The drama showed that if we are to live a healthy life we should protect our environment. Today because of human greed nature is being destroyed. The students of Hindi Sangh performed a Hindi song Beti ki vidaayi se dukhi hokar, ek pita apne beti ko, he chidiya, wapas mere aangan me aa jaa kehta hai. Following this melody, came a song which conveyed the message that there is still life remaining in me, a heartbeat that has not faded, then why give up?

The next event of the day was the English Drama ‘The King Who Limped’ by Monica Thorne. A satire that criticizes the sycophancy of the officials in the palace of a king. Criticism of people who please their superiors for favours. This play was comical. The students of the Kannada Sangha performed a song by Santa Shishunala Shareef. “ಲೋಕದ ಕಾಳಜಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿನಂತಿ”. Dance is strong magic! Where the body can fly without wings and sing without voice. Dance can reveal everything mysterious that is hidden in music, and it has the additional merit of being human and palpable. It is poetry with arms and legs.

Here we have a concept of vivacious and applauding imaginative concoction, the acts of our gifted students showcase their talent on stage that will bring smiles to your faces and set your feet tapping. The final performance of the day was the Fusion dance. The Annual Day program ended with a singing of the National Anthem