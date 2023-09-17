School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Under Graduate BA/BSW host ‘Reflection 2023’



Mangaluru: “Reflection 2023 was organized for UG BA/BSW students for two days on 15th and 16th September 2023 in the College Seminar Hall. The School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya organizes this yearly event, Reflection, to help students pause, breathe, and take a moment to look within and reflect on the journey we’ve been through. It’s a time to introspect and be grateful for what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve become, while also aiming to be a better version of ourselves.

The first session for the day was “The Art of Crafting an Effective Resume.” A well-written resume is not just a document; it’s a reflection of your achievements, skills, and potential. It’s the key that unlocks doors to opportunities. Our distinguished speaker, Ms. Vidya Shenoy, a certified “PoSH” trainer and facilitator of sessions on Gender Sensitivity and POSH, with eleven years of hands-on experience managing a family-owned chain of restaurants, emphasized the importance of adapting resumes to the digital age. With Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) becoming more prevalent, keywords and formatting are critical. She encouraged using relevant keywords and optimizing resume formats to ensure they pass through ATS and reach human recruiters.

One significant point that Miss Vidya Shenoy stressed was the creation of a powerful resume summary. She highlighted the necessity of a succinct, attention-grabbing summary that encapsulates one’s career objectives, skills, and accomplishments. This section serves as a snapshot of the candidate’s suitability for the job, making it crucial for leaving a lasting impression. They will cover various aspects, including structuring your resume, highlighting your accomplishments, and tailoring it to specific job roles. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting, you’re sure to gain invaluable insights from her session. Her wisdom and expertise have truly enriched OUR students”

“The second session was on the topic of “Enhancing Leadership Skills through Self-Reflection”. Self-reflection is a crucial tool for leadership growth, providing insights into strengths and areas for improvement and enhancing a leader’s understanding of their impact. By asking key questions and seeking feedback, leaders gain self-awareness, enabling more effective decision-making and communication. Setting goals based on reflections fosters continuous improvement.

Ms. Sachitha Nandagopal was the facilitator of the session. She is a teacher, social activist, motivational speaker, youth and leadership mentor, soft skill trainer, dance movement therapy practitioner, Toastmaster, Bharatanatyam and folk dancer, choreographer, Co-Founder of the Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) in Mangalore, and Founder of Anveshanam- Centre for Mindfulness and Emotional Well-being. She is also a life member of the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD). In her session, she stressed the importance of self-reflection as a foundational element of leadership development.

She inspired the students by giving her own life as an example for leadership and conflict resolution. She highlighted that by taking the time to pause, assess one’s actions, and analyze past experiences, individuals can gain a deeper understanding of their strengths, weaknesses, and areas for growth. She held activities which involved students interacting with one another in progressively larger groups to demonstrate their idea of leadership as a group sculpture and group gestures. The group activity ended with everyone swaying and singing together. Her insights have truly enriched our students

In the afternoon, the program started with a session on the topic of ‘Money Management.’ Money management is of paramount importance in achieving financial stability, security, and long-term prosperity. Effective money management involves budgeting, saving, investing, and spending wisely to attain financial goals and weather unexpected financial challenges. The session was conducted by Ms. Sapna Shenoy, A Investment Services Professional She is a Member of EVOLVE, a women’s Entrepreneurs association in Mangaluru. , She is currently serving as the Division Director for the coastal Karnataka region for D 121 comprising South Karnataka and Kerala and Life member of The Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD)

She emphasized the importance of budgeting as the foundation of sound money management. She elucidated that crafting a budget helps individuals gain control over their finances by tracking income, expenses, and savings goals. She also emphasized the impact inflation can have on an individual by presenting examples and instances from history and the present. She also highlighted that proficiency in managing finances is a vital life skill that can profoundly influence a person’s current and future financial health, providing stability, advancement, and the capacity to fulfil both personal and financial ambitions. Followed by which she spread awareness about carefully investing and having an emergency fund at all times.

The day wrapped up with a discussion on the subject of ‘The Art & Science of Making a First Impression.’ This essential skill holds substantial sway over how individuals perceive and engage with us, both in personal and professional realms. Serving as the guest speaker for this session was Miss Vidya Shenoy, a seasoned Soft Skill Trainer, a certified POSH Enabler, and an aspiring Image Consultant. She holds notable certifications, including being a JCI-certified Zone Trainer, a Soft Skills Trainer accredited by ICBI (Image Consulting Business Institute), and a POSH Enabler recognized by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training.

During her presentation, she started by highlighting the crucial significance of first impressions in both personal and professional contexts. She elaborated on how these initial encounters establish the perception of us, underscoring the importance of mastering the skill of crafting a positive introduction. Furthermore, she delved into the profound impact that a well-crafted first impression can have on personal and professional interactions, shaping how others perceive and engage with us. Proficiency in this area can pave the way for success in various aspects of life, fostering effective communication and the development of meaningful connections. Recognizing its value and working towards mastering this skill can be a valuable asset in one’s life journey.

The first day of the reflection event drew to a close with a sense of fulfilment and enlightenment, as students found themselves enriched with invaluable insights, knowledge, and memorable anecdotes, all generously shared by our esteemed panel of resourceful individuals. These experts covered a wide array of topics, ranging from personal growth to professional development, and their expertise was undeniably instrumental in shaping the students’ outlooks and aspirations. The depth and breadth of the discussions were not lost on the attendees, who recognized the significance of this experience in molding their future endeavors.

The students, filled with newfound wisdom and inspiration, voiced their profound gratitude to the organizers for orchestrating such a profoundly beneficial and transformative program. Their appreciation was a testament to this day’s remarkable impact on their lives and aspirations. On 16th of September 2023 marked the second day of ‘Reflection’ 2023. The students were all geared up for yet another day of growth and learning.

We were privileged to have with us Dr Flossy CR Dsouza, Professor in Education & Controller of Examinations at St Ann’s PG studies and research department. Dr. Research Department background includes serving as a research associate in projects funded by UNESCO, the Xavier Board, and the Government of Karnataka. She has also contributed to the Commonwealth of Learning project and collaborated on the development of blended instructional materials for teacher training alongside the Commonwealth of Learning in Canada.

During her session, Dr Dsouza engaged our students in a captivating discussion on the topic of ‘The Art of Being Creative.’ The session commenced with a thought-provoking questionnaire administered to the students, aimed at gauging the dominance of their brain hemispheres. Drawing upon the results, Dr. Flossy delved into the distinct traits associated with both left and right dominant brain hemispheres. Throughout the session, students actively participated in a series of stimulating activities designed to challenge conventional thinking and explore the realms of convergent and divergent thinking, originality of ideas, and flexibility of thought. As a result, students gained valuable insights into the significance of creativity and its integral role in their lives. Dr. Dsouza’s visit left a lasting impression, emphasizing the importance of nurturing creativity as an essential aspect of personal development. The students learnt the importance of creativity and the need to inculcate it in one’s life.

After a short break, our exploration of ‘Reflection’ resumed, and we were joined by Ms Carol Pais, a practising lawyer in Mangalore. Ms. Pais is also a freelance Soft-Skill Trainer, dedicated to inspiring individuals, particularly the youth, to tap into their latent talents, enhance strengths, and refine life skills. Her roles encompass being a Facilitator at ICAI Mangalore, World Konkani Centre, Mangalore, and a Learning and Development Associate with M/s. I-Point Consultancy Services.

Ms. Pais delved into the subject of motivation, employing her enthusiastic and innovative approach to embolden the audience to openly express their viewpoints. Engaging activities such as ‘stacking of Jenga blocks’ and ‘touching the wall’ captured the students’ attention and facilitated a deeper comprehension of motivation. A fundamental aspect of the speaker’s approach to motivation involved introspection and self-reflection. Thought-provoking questions posed to the students encouraged them to contemplate their perspectives on various matters. The interactive session concluded with a gesture of gratitude. Ms.Sarik Ankitha, Dean of student progression coordinated the session.

Report by Ms Sarik Ankitha-Dean, Student Progression, Roshni Nilaya

Like this: Like Loading...