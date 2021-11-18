Spread the love



















School principal among 3 held for consuming liquor in Bihar

Patna: Three persons, including the principal of a school, have been arrested for flouting the liquor ban in Bihar’s Nawada district.

The arrests were made late on Wednesday night and all three were found in a drunken state.

The accused, Sanjay Kumar Tarun, principal of Inter (10+2) school Rajauli along with Sandeep Kumar and Udesya Kumar were roaming in the Jajpur Tola village under the Rajauli police station.

The Bihar Police is on high alert ever since a series of liquor tragedies happened in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah and Samastipur districts in the past 20 days.

Darbari Chaudhary, the SHO of Rajauli police station, at the same time also reached Jajpur Tola village for inspection. He noticed that three persons coming from opposite directions were in a drunken state.

“When we stopped them for breath analysis, they tried to flee from the spot. We have arrested them after a brief chase,” Chaudharay said.

“We have conducted a breath analysis of alleged persons which confirms their inebriation. We have booked them under the Liquor Prohibition Act. They will be produced before the duty magistrate on Thursday,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a block statistic officer of Kanti in Muzaffarpur district was nabbed in a drunken state and sent to jail.

Like this: Like Loading...