Schoolgirl collapses while singing national anthem, dies before reaching hospital in Chamarajanagar

In a shocking incident, an SSLC (Class 10) female student collapsed and died while singing the national anthem in a school in Chamarajanagar district, police said on Wednesday.





The deceased girl was identified as 15-year-old Pelisa, a student of Nirmala school.

The police said that Pelisa collapsed when the morning prayers were happening. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Pelisa was an orphan and was staying at the hostel.

The body was sent for post mortem and more details are yet to emerge in the case.

The police said that they are yet to record the statements of the management of the school and her friends.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained in the post mortem, police said.

Further investigation is on.

