Science Week Organized in St Aloysius Gonzaga School

“Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it.”

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School observed science week from 13th June 2022 to 17th June 2022, with a week-long fun filled activities for classes I to XI. The culmination of the science week activities was held on 17th June, 2022 with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The Chief Guest of the programme Ms Jyothi Simav Vaz, Assistant Professor at Department of Postgraduate Chemistry, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, highlighted the meaning of science as, science is all about curiosity, discipline and problem-solving. Adding on to her points the Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ appreciated the students for their active participation in the activities, and advised them to get inspired by the great scientists like A P J Abdul Kalam.

The culmination programme was entertaining and enlightening with a series of events; song, dance and a value-based skit. Ms Shilpa Ballal welcomed the gathering. Ms Khatija Soha Shakir of Class XI proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Angel Marianne Rodrigues and Divith J of Class VIA. The hands-on activities were displayed in the hall which added to the scientific spirit of the programme