Scientist Dr Kasthuri Venkateswaran from NASA Visits Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: Eminent senior research scientist Dr Kasthuri Venkateswaran from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, visited Yenepoya Research Centre, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) on 6th October 2022 and delivered an invited session on “Microbes in Space: Challenges & Solutions for Omics in Space”.

In his talk, Dr Venkateswaran highlighted the significance of engineering anti-biofilm nanomaterial for space, screening metagenome-assembled genomes for antimicrobial-resistant genes, whole genome analysis of microbes associated with International Space Station (ISS) and Spacecraft setups, the impact of space flight on radio-tolerant fungi and instrumentation to support ISS Omics capabilities using a novel automated DNA extraction system termed µTitan. He also spotlighted the importance of understanding the chemical reactions involved in biological processes in translating fundamental research findings into meaningful health outcomes. He presented the tale of Kalamiella, a bacterium sharing ISS and clinical origin to an enthusiastic broad scientific audience.

He had a concourse with Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Dr M. Vijaya Kumar, Honorable Vice Chancellor, Dr Rekha P. D, Director, Yenepoya Research Centre, Dr Arun A. B, Principal, Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, and other Deans and faculty of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). He had a discussion with Dr Rekha P. D’s research group for possible future research collaborations. He also visited Yenepoya Technology Incubator and Simulation Centre.

