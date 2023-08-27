Sciplore 2023- 24 : a Science & Technology Exhibition at St Joseph’s School, Bengaluru

“Everything can be turned into science or romance if our endeavours are for the benefit of humanity, love, taking the place of greed as a motive.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Bengaluru: St Joseph’s School, Bengaluru organised Sciplore 2023, the Science Exhibition, on the theme Innovation in Science & Technology on 26th August 2023. Sciplore has always been a distinctive platform to showcase and kindle the scientific temperament of our students.

The chief guest for the day was Dr Vijay Chandru (Advisor) Health Care, Al and Robotics Tech Park, IISC. Dr Vijay emphasized the students have a love for humanity and the rest can be turned into science as they are in an advanced scientific World. The event was presided by our Rector Rev Fr Joseph D’souza. Our Principal Rev Fr Rohan D’Almeida addressed the gathering, as he was reminiscent of the journey all through these years.

Innovative models and samples like horticulture and a miniature of Chandrayan-3 as a tribute to ISRO were displayed at the entrance of our school. Students across classes of 4 to 12 presented many static and working models as exhibits. A panel of judges evaluated the students based on their creativity and presentation.

The highlights of the event were a darkroom which was set up where the visitors had the experience of being in space, a show about India’s journey to the Moon and its recent successful mission Chandrayan–3 and a digital planetarium which presented a show called ‘Back to the Moon’. The event was well appreciated by everyone. Overall, Sciplore was a remarkable event.

Some of the feedback by the parents and students is as follows:

” Sciplore 2023 instilled the upholding of patriotic values by the Jesuit community. It was a great pleasure to witness the honour on the mission to the moon by our little Josephites”. -Joyce Therese (PTA), parent of Jonathan Philip-3 B

“Students have put in excellent and tremendous efforts and their capabilities are truly laudable”. -Ada Fathima, parent of Sarrinah Fathima-11 A (PCMC)

“Sciplore not only sparks the inner scientist within us but also helps us to get exposure to current technological advancements” -Yashas A, 11 B

“Sciplore provided a platform to showcase our imaginative and practical ideas” -Rhea Rachel Moses, 11 A

Like this: Like Loading...