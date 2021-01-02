Spread the love



















Scolded by Mother for Playing with Mobile 17-year-old Boy Locks himself in Bathroom, Rescued

Udupi: A 17-year-old boy gave his entire family a hard time after he locked himself in the bathroom after his mother Scolded him for being addicted to the mobile phone. The mother and the Fire Service personnel tried and succeeded in bringing the boy out of the bathroom.

According to the Fire service personal of Udupi Division, a 17-year-old boy residing in an apartment near Manipal was addicted to the Internet and online games on Mobile. As he was neglecting his studies and was always on the mobile phone playing, his mother reprimanded him several times.

The boy got upset, went to the bathroom and locked himself. The mother panicked with her son’s attitude and requested him to open the door without success. Later she informed the Fire service personnel of Udupi Division, who rushed to the spot.

The fire service personnel led by Deputy Fire officer of Udupi, Vasanth Kumar climbed the apartment with the help of a rope, broke the bathroom window, entered the bathroom to took the boy out.