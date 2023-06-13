Scorsese attends film festival with wife, despite her struggles with Parkinson’s

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese attended the Tribeca Film Festival along with his rarely-seen wife of 24 years Helen Morris, who has stayed indoors after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1990.



Los Angeles: Filmmaker Martin Scorsese attended the Tribeca Film Festival along with his rarely-seen wife of 24 years Helen Morris, who has stayed indoors after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1990.

Scorsese, 80, and Helen, 74, were accompanied by their daughter, Francesca, 23, as they attended the premiere of Fish Out of Water at the Tribeca Film Festival, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Helen was supported by Martin on the red carpet. The family smiled as they posed for the cameras, with Martin and Francesca lovingly putting their arms around Helen. Martin, Helen and Francesca were attending the film festival to see the premiere of Francesca’s short film ‘Fish Out of Water’.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Martin wore a smart navy suit which he paired with a lighter blue shirt and a pair of shiny black shoes.

Helen wore a stylish grey trouser suit with a casual white T-shirt below. Francesca opted for a glamorous black trouser suit which was adorned with sequins.

She also decided on a minimal makeup look with a pink lip-gloss and she completed her red carpet glam with some silver hoop earrings.

Helen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease more than 30 years ago and has stayed largely quiet about her experience living with the illness.

However, in a 2000 profile for Talk Magazine, she opened up about her initial reaction to receiving her diagnosis.

Helen said she allowed herself “one panicky night” before following her family’s motto to “forge ahead”.

In the interview, Helen also opened up about what it was like to be pregnant at 50 while also struggling with Parkinson’s.

“A doctor in New York was recommended, someone who specialised in high-risk pregnancies, and I got pregnant immediately. I mean, I was 51. I have Parkinson’s. I was in bed for a few months, but it was easy. I watched a lot of television,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...