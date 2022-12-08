SDM College-Ujire (Men) & Dr NSAM College Nitte (Women) MU Basketball Tournament Champions

SDM College-Ujire (Men) & Dr NSAM College Nitte (Women) are Mangaluru University Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament Champions



Mangaluru: The valedictory function of the Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament for Men and Women 2022, was held at The St Aloysius PU College stadium on 7th December 2022. Ms Saifana Sheikh of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work welcomed the gathering as well as the chief guests and guests of honour. Naveen Shetty ( Executive Council member of Karnataka state basketball association ), Dr John Pinto ( Associate Professor department of physical education government first-grade college), Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza ( Director and Chairman of the department of physical education Mangalore University). Shashank Rai-Former Indian Basketball Team Player and Sandeep Ullal (Convenor and Assistant Professor at Roshni Nilaya were dignitaries on the dais.

Indeed the 2-Day tournament has been an intense and exciting one. The active participation of the players from all the Colleges, from the quick-paced and strategic players to the supportive and keen spectators, was very well appreciated. Chief guest Naveen Shetty addressed the players on the subject, of sports and studies. Guest of honour Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza also addressed the gathering and congratulated the winners. The most exciting part of the event was the prize distribution ceremony and witnessing the winning teams take their trophies home. Ms Deepthi Moras-student of Roshni Nialya and Sandeep Ullal, Converter and Assistant Professor took the lead and did the honours. As basketball legend, Michael B Jordan said ” To learn to succeed, you must learn to fail”. It was time to celebrate all the winners, and what they have accomplished, and also to celebrate losses and the wins.

Champions in Men’s Category:

Winners: SDM College Ujire

Runners: NSAM Nitte college

1st runner up St Aloysius College Mangaluru

2nd runner up: Alvas College-Moodabidri

Champions in Women Category :

Winners: Dr.NSAM College Nitte

Runners: St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

1st runner-up: Mangalore University campus

2nd runner up: Alvas College-Moodabidri

Preliminary Round Winners:

Winners: Mangalore University campus

Runners: Poorna Prajna College Udupi

1st runner up: Kaveri college Gonikoppal

2nd runner up School of Social Work Roshini Nilaya

Miss Shirlene Maben presented the vote of thanks, and the ceremony was eloquently compered by Ms Sarah Nasir Sheikh, both Roshni Nialya students.

