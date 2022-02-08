SDPI Created Hijab Row for Muslim Votes – Raghutpathi Bhat

Udupi: “The social democratic party (SDPI) created the Hijab row for Muslim votes. It is a competition between Congress and the SDPI for Muslim Votes”, alleged Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Addressing the media persons on February 8, MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “Recently SDPI won 3 three seats in the Kaup Municipality since then they have started to appease the Muslim community for vote bank. Udupi Government college has a long history, and until now there were no such communal related issues. In the beginning, the state Congress leaders also raised their voice against the Hijab and supported the decision of the College administration. Later they feared losing the Muslim votes in the coming elections”.

Raghupathi Bhat further said, “Unfortunately, Udupi Girls PU College has become a centre of Religious issues. We are waiting to end this confusion. The BJP will not play politics on this issue. Both groups should maintain peace until the court order and should respect it. If the court allows wearing the Hijab then the Government will appeal to the Supreme Court and if it is against Hijab they too can go to the Supreme Court”.