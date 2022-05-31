SDPI Members Abusing Cops Case, Five more arrested

Mangaluru: The Kankanady police have arrested five more persons on May 31, for their involvement in abusing the police on duty while they were on their way to attend the Janadhikara programme organized by the SDPI at Kannur on May 27.

The arrested have been identified as Safwan Fahad (26) and Abdul Salam (23) from Gurupur, Mohammed Hunaiz (23) from Suralpady Kaikamba, Mohammed Sahil (23) and Mohammed Falah (20) from Muloor. Five out of the six were travelling in a car and recording the video that had gone viral on social media.

Abdul Latheef (31) from Innoli was taken into custody for the possession of the two-wheeler which was used for the crime. So far, the police have arrested 12 persons for abusing the police and three for stopping the police from nabbing the accused Naushad in Bengaluru.