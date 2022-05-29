SDPI Members Booked For Abusing Cops, Calling Them ‘dogs’

Mangaluru: Six unknown Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) after a video went viral on social media on Sunday.

Based on the video, which had the bike-borne SDPI workers abusing police officials in Mangalore, calling them ‘dogs’, the unknown members have been booked under Sections 144 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC.

The police are looking for the members involved.

Mandir-Masjid debate in Mangalore

The members had allegedly come to take part in the mass rally in Karnataka’s Mangalore city. In the rally, the political wing of the Popular Front of India had spoken at length on the Mandir-Masjid issue. The state chief of the political wing Abdul Majeed had issued a threat to the RSS and urged the people of Dakshina Kannada to show the right-wing Hindu organisations that they cannot even take a handful of soil from that place.

The threat was issued after Hindu groups claimed that a Shiv temple existed at a site where a mosque has been built. The dispute began after ruins of the temple were found during renovation work of the Juma Masjid at Malali in Mangaluru. Just days ago, several pro-Hindu groups including VHP carried out ‘tambula prashne’ – a ritual involving astrology to know the truth – to find out whether a temple existed at that particular place.