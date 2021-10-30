SDPI Strongly Supports Christians & Condemns Attack/False Allegations on Christians

Spread the love



















Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Strongly Supports Christians & Condemns Attack/False Allegations by Pro-BJP outfits on Christians

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, the local Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) condemned attacks on Christians priests and churches and their arrests on ‘false’ premises. SDPI National Secretary Alphonso Franco said, “SDPI is ready to extend legal support for Christian organizations. Scores of Hindus, Muslims are getting benefits from Christian educational institutions, hospitals and other services. Allegations by pro-BJP outfits that Christians are forcing people to convert themselves to Christianity is far from the truth”.

“Not a single case of forced religious conversion has been reported in these Christian institutions. So why all this false propaganda by the Pro-BJP outfits, who are also involved in attacks on Christians with false allegations which SDPI strongly condemns”, added Franco.

State Vice President of SDPI and Advocate Abdul Majid Khan said, “The government’s order directing officials to conduct surveys of Christian prayer centres/churches, priests and their properties is totally wrong, and it’s against the law. The High Court has issued a notice to the state government following a PIL filed by PUCL. Targeting a religion is not right and the government should immediately take back the order. SDPT strongly denounces the latest attack on Christians by right-wing Hindutva radical groups alleging forceful religious conversion. Seems like Muslims, Christians and Communists are the three groups declared as the internal enemies of the country by Pro-BJP outfits, and the BJP supported activists the RSS ideologue Golwalkar. And his disciples are implementing the extermination of these enemies in its ‘chronology’ sequence. They started with Muslims and now it is the turn of Christians”.

“Minorities are neither the slaves of the majority nor second class citizens; the onus of their security is on the state; and unless the minorities are hunted by the Hindutva fascists in the streets unite and raise people’s resistance against the Hindutva hooligans, these atrocities are not going to end”.

Like this: Like Loading...