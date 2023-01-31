SDPI to contest 100 seats in K’taka Assembly polls

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Tuesday stated that it will contest 100 out of total 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.



“SDPI will go to elections before people with an agenda of parallel politics,” said Afsar Kodlipet, state General Secretary of SDPI.

Speaking to reporters, Afsar Kodlipet said that the party had already announced the names of 54 constituencies from where they are going to contest, and candidates have been declared for 10 seats. The party is going to contest in seven Assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada district. The second list of candidates would be released soon and names of rest of the seats will also be announced soon, he said.

Kodlipet condemned the statement on revenge killing by Hindu activists. He mentioned about Mohammad Fazil who was hacked to death on July 28, 2022 to avenge the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare.

“Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell had defended the murder of Mohammad Fazil. It seems his role is there behind all murders that had taken place in Dakshina Kannada district. He should be arrested immediately,” he stated.

“Sharan had defended Fazil’s killing publicly in Tumakuru and Ullal. No case has been lodged against him yet. Does the police do not have any sense? Those who are involved in murders directly and indirectly in the murders should be brought to books,” Kodlipet demanded.

