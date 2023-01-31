SDPI to Contest for Udupi and Kaup Constituencies in Assembly Polls

Udupi: “The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest from Kaup and Udupi Assembly constituencies in the next elections. Hanif Muloor will be SDPI’s candidate for the Kaup Assembly constituency”, said the state election in-charge of the Party Afsar Kodlipet during a press meet held at the Press Club here on January 31.

Addressing the mediapersons Afsar said, “The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest 100 out of a total of 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The names of candidates for ten constituencies have already been finalized and announced. In addition to that, the first list of 44 constituencies in which the party will contest has also been announced by M K Faizi, the national president of the party, in a press conference held in Bengaluru on the 7th of this month. The selection process of candidates for all the constituencies is in progress”.

Afsar further said, “After winning votes in the name of secularism, Congress MLAs are sold to the BJP like sheep and chickens. In 2019, among the 17 MLAs who brought down the coalition government led by Kumaraswamy, 14 MLAs are from the Congress party, and they are mainly responsible for forming the BJP government. Most of them were close supporters of Siddaramaiah”.

Afsar also said, “The people of Udupi district are also facing various problems and thinking of an alternate political change in the district. The present people’s representatives neglected the problems of the district and are busy safeguarding their political life. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell has defended the murder of Mohammad Fazil. It seems that his role is there behind all murders that have taken place in the Dakshina Kannada district. He should be arrested immediately”.

“Sharan defended Fazil’s killing publicly in Tumkur and Ullal. No case has been lodged against him yet. Those who are involved in murders directly or indirectly should be brought to book”, Kodlipet demanded.

