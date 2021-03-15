Spread the love



















Sea of Devotees join in Devotion at the LIVE ‘Way Of The Cross’ held by St Anthony’s Ashram-Jeppu

“If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.” (Lk 9:23) – The ‘Way Of The Cross’ LIVE for the SECOND Time was held by St Anthony’s Ashram-Jeppu in Mangaluru on Sunday, 14 March 2021 from 5 pm. ” O Jesus, our adorable Saviour, we now contemplate Your sacred passion. Help us to understand that the sufferings of our life are the continuation of Your passion. We ask for the strength of our souls to go through our passion, in the spirit with which You went through Yours. Amen”.

Mangaluru: Following the introduction and Opening Prayer by Fr Onil D’souza- Director of St Anthony’s Ashram/St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru, the Ashram for the SECOND time held the devotion of the “Way of the Cross” LIVE on Sunday, 14th March 2021 at 5 p.m. at its campus. The Singing and narration was undertaken by Prem Lobo and his team, presented the reflection on the fourteen stations and sang the appropriate hymns. Alwyn D’Souza and his team prepared the congregation to participate in the devotion by singing Lenten hymns. The acting out of the stations was done by the renowned actors of the city directed by Vincent Fernandes of ‘Mogachi Lahran’ fame.

Very Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao the Rector of St Joseph seminary Jeppu preached a homily on the Way of the Cross that each person has to live. Jesus said, ’if you wish to follow me take up your cross and follow me’. Accordingly we come across difficulties, failures, sickness, fear, threat etc. in our lives. All these form part of our life and they cleanse our lives. They make us strong in our faith. When we hold the crucifix in our hands the entire Bible comes in front of our eyes. He called on the congregation to draw inspiration from the Cross. The devotion consisted of meditating on 14 events which form the 14 stations of the cross. The purpose of this devotion was to focus on the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Live ‘Way of the Cross’ at the St Anthony’s Ashram comprised of 14 Stations :

FIRST STATION: Jesus is condemned to death; SECOND STATION: Jesus takes up his cross; THIRD STATION: Jesus falls for the first time; FOURTH STATION: Jesus meets his mother; FIFTH STATION: Jesus is helped to carry his cross by Simon of Cyrene; SIXTH STATION: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus; SEVENTH STATION: Jesus falls for the second time; EIGHTH STATION: Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem, who weep for him; NINTH STATION: Jesus falls for the third time; TENTH STATION: Jesus is stripped of his garments; ELEVENTH STATION: Jesus is nailed to the cross; TWELFTH STATION: Jesus dies on the cross; THIRTEENTH STATION: Jesus is taken down from the cross and given to his mother; and FOURTEENTH STATION: Jesus is placed in the tomb

Around 2000 plus faithful participated in the ‘Way of the Cross’ which was being enacted in memory of the sufferings and death Jesus endured on Good Friday for the redemption of humanity from sin. The object of the Stations is to help the faithful to make in spirit, as it were, a pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death, and this has become one of the most popular of Catholic devotions. It is carried out by passing from Station to Station, with certain prayers at each and devout meditation on the various incidents in turn. It is very usual, when the devotion is performed publicly, to sing a stanza of the “Stabat Mater” while passing from one Station to the next.

Fr Onil D’souza, the director at the Ashram in his address to the gathering said, “The most important reason for reviving the practice of making the Stations of the Cross is that it is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus’ gift of himself to us. The Stations of the Cross are representations of the path Jesus bore on his way to the crucifixion. They involve Jesus enduring suffering, insults, moments of support, and relay the intense sacrifice that Christians believe Jesus undertook for human salvation. The Stations of the Cross provide a type of meditation or reflection about individuals and the configuration that governs human beings”.

“It takes the reflection on the passion out of our head, and makes it an imaginative exercise. It involves our senses, our experiences and our emotions. To the extent we come to experience the love of Jesus for us to that extent the gratitude we feel will be deep. Deep gratitude leads to real generosity and a desire to love as we have been loved. It is through the acknowledging that the Stations of the Cross provides a needed element in the path to spiritual paradise for Christians” added Fr Onil.

And at the end of the live ‘Way of the Cross’, everyone joined in prayers for the coronavirus pandemic and those affected with this disease. Fr Onil D’Souza thanked all those who contributed to the success of the event. Fr Alban Rodrigues-the Administrator and Fr Roshan D’Souza-the Assistant Director, both of the Ashram graced the occasion.