Sea of Mourners Pay Their Last Respect to Late Joe Gonsalves-May His Soul R.I.P.

Sea of Mourners Pay Their Last Respect to Late Joe Gonsalves at Milagres Church, Mangaluru on Monday, 30 August 2021 between 2 pm & 3 pm. -May His Soul R.I.P.

Mangaluru: A sea of mourners, both young and old, thronged the Milagres Church portico to pay their last respects to the departed soul of Joseph Gonsalves, fondly known as “Joe Gonsalves”, who passed away at the age of 99. Born on 1 January 1921, Joe Gonsalves would have celebrated his 100th, five months from now, but unfortunately breathed his last on Sunday morning, 29 August 2021 after being admitted to Father Muller Hospital. A founder of the Mangaluru’s ‘Traffic Warden’ Squad (TWS), Joe had inspired a generation of Mangalureans with his social work and sense of public duty, and was a role model for the young and old.

One could find Joe at traffic hot-spots and at busy Hampankatta junction. He always had a smile for those who followed traffic rules; and those who disobeyed received a polite nudge and some suggestions, in a kind manner.

One would easily recognize Joe in his stiff khaki uniform, the shiny stars on his epaulettes, cap, baton and fancy mask while doing his TWS duty, and always had a smile on his face, no matter whether the motorists were polite or rude. Even at this golden ripe age, he voluntarily served the citizens of Mangaluru with his polite road safety suggestions. He also conducted awareness programmes in schools and colleges. The key message, he always said, was for everyone to ‘Respect the Lives of Other People’, and he said this in order to make the roads a safer space for both vehicles and pedestrians. As the Chief of TWS Joe was extremely energetic, and was also interested in this service. He motivated youngsters and inspired everyone on the road. When people saw him serving at this age, they had an enormous sense of respect for him. His main objective was to keep the road safe and help manage traffic, along with his team of 15 members who helped him in this mission.

Life was not always rosy for Joe. He lost his parents when he was 18 months old, and was brought up by his grandparents and three elder sisters. Graduated from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, he moved to Mumbai looking for a job and better prospects. Joe worked for a British pharmaceutical company in the sales and marketing division. He developed new products, decided on packaging concepts, and was also in charge of advertising. He ended up as marketing director. For his dedicated and committed work, the company selected him for advanced training in management at the Institute of Marketing in London. He worked with the company for 29 years, and even got promoted to a bigger branch of the company in Madras and then to a much bigger branch of the company in Kolkata.

It was in Mumbai that Joe met the love of his life, Irene. They were happily married for 66 years. Irene was 91 when she died in 2017. After retirement Joe used his professional skills to help a variety of institutions. He was on the boards of Father Muller’s Hospital and Medical College, St Joseph’s Workshops and the Catholic Board of Education. He helped the formation of a foundation for St Aloysius College in the US, of which he was the vice-president. He was also an active member of Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mangaluru. He did lots of social work, visited the sick at the hospitals, nursing homes and ashrams.

Joe was a man of discipline. He started his day with yoga, attended holy mass and recited rosary prayers with one of his friends. Most of the time he spent in his computer room, browsing through the Internet and getting updated on the news worldwide. He was even on LinkedIn with an updated profile of his work and education. He managed his phone and all his other gadgets, including Alexa, with zero hassle.He mingled with people and he loved company. Apart from having vivid conversations, dancing and playing cards, he also enjoyed a variety of food.

Proving that “Age is just a Number, even as a nonagenarian he performed activities of a youngster. A man deeply committed to the values of Jesuit education, Joe is an inspiration to all. Educated at St Aloysius College and Institute of Marketing, London, he traveled widely and deeply engaged in incorporated companies throughout the globe, he has never deterred from the values of his Alma mater. With his vast experience, he took the initiative to solve the traffic issues in Mangaluru, and with the assistance of the department of traffic, took charge as Traffic Warden chief in 2015, at the age of 94. He regularly held interactions with youngsters on safe driving and other important issues. For his service and contribution to the city, the traffic department had honoured him in January 2019, when T R Suresh was the Police Commissioner.

Being a yoga enthusiast, Joe was a role model to many when it came to fitness. He had held programmes for the elderly to demonstrate exercises and share tips on leading a healthy lifestyle. His commitment to excellence, discipline and social consciousness is worthy of emulation. He has also been a champion of civic sense, especially traffic regulation in the city of Mangaluru. This commitment to civic society has propelled him to be the Chief Traffic Warden of Mangaluru at this golden ripe age- a champion for St Aloysius. It is learnt that Joe and his wife Irene were one of the few Roman Catholic couples to live jointly even in their 90’s. The couple had four children, three girls and a boy. The daughters’ names are Dr Lorna married to Peter Pinto, Michelle married to Michael Mathias, and son Franco married to Margaret, all three are settled in the USA. One daughter Cheryl “Cherry” Saldanha is married to Harold Saldanha and is living in Mangaluru.

Bishop of Mangaluru diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha along with Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-the Parish Priest of Milagres Church conducted a short funeral service, followed by the burial adhering to Covid-19 protocol. Members of Traffic Warden Squad and also members of Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mangaluru were among the mourners who paid their last respect and salute to Joe Gonsalves.

Here are a few condolences messages on Late Joe Gonsalves :

“Joe Gonsalves was a true gentleman who loved life and showed others the way to enjoy good health and face life and all that it brings. Age did not deter him from practicing yoga and getting involved in social service. His interest in maintaining the city’s traffic was extraordinary. His contact with so many people was remarkable. I recall his phone calls inquiring about my health while advising me to take care. Sorry to know he has returned to his creator before he could complete the century of his earthly life. May he continue to live as a legend among us. Goodbye Joe! May his soul rest in peace”- Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru.

“Brother Joe’s death is a loss not only for his family , or the Sodality of which he was a pillar , but for the Society at large. He was a mentor & father figure for so many. His zest for life is worthy of emulation . Service to humanity was the guiding principle of his life . There are few who can match his ability to connect with the young & the old, rich or poor . This is what was much appreciated by his countless admirers .He has left his indelible footprints on the sands of time. There will never , ever , be another Joe Gonsalves “- CA Rudolph Rodrigues-President of Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mangaluru

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. A big salute to a very respected gentleman. Dear Joe, you have been an ardent well wisher and benefactor of Fatima Retreat House. We miss your presence. Your vision to serve humanity was commendable. May your soul rest in peace. May Jesus Christ receive you in heavenly abode with angels and archangels”- Fr Maxim Misquith-Director & Superior of Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru

“A man who was always active in social life and helping the society in different capacities, a person loved by all , Even in the old age till he passed away he was active not only on his feet but on busy streets as a chief traffic warden, something rare at the age of 95 plus. In his passing away I have lost a good friend. Rest In Peace, Uncle Joe”- Dr Julian Saldanha- RMO at District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru

“Joe Gonsalves, whenever he was in Mangaluru regularly attended St Anthony’s devotion on Tuesday. He used to serve at the altar and distribute Holy Communion. Age did not deter him from lending his service. Whenever we went to a rally on the first day of the novena in preparation for the feast of Relic he was there right in front in uniform with his team of traffic wardens. He was an inspiration to the younger generation on how not to find fault with the system but how one can contribute to strengthen the system, especially when it came to traffic congestion. May God Almighty keep him close to him as He served him during his earthly journey. May the Lord of life comfort his near and dear ones who feel the loss due to his demise”- Fr Onil D’souza- Director St Anthony Charity Institutions/St Antony Ashram-Jeppu, Mangaluru.

“Joe Gonsalves was a great man. He was everywhere and was available to everyone. A faithful of Milagres church, he used to attend mass every day. He even loved to serve at Mass and distribute Holy Eucharist. Being a man of social service he motivated so many. May his spirit of youthfulness lead the present generation to be of service”- Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-Parish Priest, Milagres Church, Mangaluru

“Uncle Joe was a Man of discipline. A great person and a true inspiration to all of us. He was solely dedicated to serve the aged, poor people and the sick! His presence will be missed for sure especially at the busy traffic school roads and city crossings. It was amazing to see an elederly man of 99 years serving the society to the best of his abilities. His death is a great loss to Mangaloreans. We need to remember him by following the good traffic laws , atleast one day in a week, and that will be a true tribute from the society to this great soul. I salute Uncle Joe for his exemplary way of life. My hearty condolences to his family. He is an inspiration to many others”- Ms Cheryl Fernandes- Parent of student of St Agnes School, Mangaluru.

