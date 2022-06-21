Sea of Students of Father Muller Institutions Engage in ‘Asanas’ on Int’l Yoga Day

With the Theme of 2022 World Yoga Day “YOGA FOR HUMANITY”, a Sea of Students of Fr Muller Charitable Institutions {FMCI} namely father Muller Medical College; Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College; Father Muller College of Nursing; and NSS Unit and Engage in ‘Asanas’ on International Yoga Day on 21 June at Father Muller Indoor Stadium. Yoga is just another remedy for “HEAL & COMFORT”!

Mangaluru: The Eighth International Yoga Day was observed across the world on June 21. On this day, which is dedicated to the inner and outer well-being of the human body, people across the world practice yoga in groups. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga, a physical, mental and spiritual practice. The word yoga originates from Yuja, a Sanskrit word which means, “to join or to unite”, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. The theme for Yoga Day 2022 is “YOGA FOR HUMANITY”!

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015. 35,985 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large number of dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 yoga asanas (postures) for 35 minutes at Rajpath in New Delhi. The event at Rajpath established two Guinness world records – one for the largest yoga class, featuring 35,985 people, and the second for the largest number of participating nationalities (84 nations).

Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.” PM Narendra Modi had proposed June 21, to be observed as International Yoga Day throughout the world. Recognizing its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

And so, locally here in Mangaluru, Father Muller Institutions namely- Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College; Father Muller College of Nursing; and NSS Unit organized “International Yoga Day” where a sea of students of all these institutions engaged in ‘Asanas’ in the state-of-the-Art Father Muller Indoor Stadium.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by dignitaries on the dais, namely- Dr Rajesh Nair- Research Centre, S Vyasa University, Bengaluru, joined by Fr Richard Coelho-Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Fr George Jeevan D’souza and Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais-both administrators of FMMCH; Dr Anthony Sylvan D’souza- Dean, Father Muller Medical College; Dr Urban J A D’souza- Dean, Father Muller Allied Health Sciences; and Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, FMCON.

Following a prayer, the welcome address was delivered by Fr Richard Coelho. He said, “International Yoga Day is a unique day when it comes to the health factor of human beings. Performing yoga is the best medicine to relieve stress and tension. It can also inspire you in many ways. Yoga teaches you to breathe well and keep yourself fit. Yoga improves Health. Yoga is good for Physical, Mental and Spiritual Health. Jawaharlal Nehru had observed that yoga is the avoidance of malice and hatred. Nehru underscored that non-violence or ahimsa is something much more than abstention from physical violence.

“Unfortunately in the present world, we see there is lots of violence, hatred, communal disharmony etc, and therefore through Yoga practice, we need to spread non-violence, peace and harmony and stay away from hate and disharmony. This Yoga Day, let us make Yoga a need for Spiritual, Physical and Mental health. Let’s stand for peace and harmony. I urge the Management, staff and students to not only perform yoga but should bring awareness and educate people about the benefits of Yoga, thereby making it one of your responsibility and duty. While wishing you all a happy Yoga Day, may you also have a healthy lifestyle”, added Fr Coelho.

Following the vote of thanks by Abin Kuriakose-NSS Programme Officer, FMCON, who was also the compere along with Dr Shilaya-NSS Programme Officer, FMMC for the programme. Following the formal programme, Dr Rajesh Nair made the audience do the asanas from Surya Namaskar to Naukasana, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Trikonasana, and many other Asanas, where the participants got all their muscles in their body, engaged during the exercises. Working their limbs, shoulders stretched, twisting their torso, they all juggled between maintaining postures and attempting to breathe the right way.

This ancient form of fitness with roots in India did focus on developing balance, strength and flexibility. And truly Yoga is all about pushing past your body’s limits over time- and that’s what all these students of Father Muller Institutions did. Bravo! Even the FMCI Director Fr Richard Coelho and Administrator Fr Ajith Menezes stretched their arms and hips for a few minutes. The art of practising yoga helped in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul, and brought together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind for these students.

In conclusion, sources reveal that The art of practising yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul. It brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind; it helps manage stress and anxiety and keeps you relaxing. It also helps in increasing flexibility, muscle strength and body tone. It improves respiration, energy and vitality. Practising yoga might seem like just stretching, but it can do much more for your body from the way you feel, look and move. Yoga asanas build strength, flexibility and confidence. Regular practice of yoga can help lose weight, relieve stress, improve immunity and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Make Yoga your one more extra-curricular activity. Yoga Accepts-Yoga Gives! So I suggest every one of you make Yoga a part of your daily activity to keep you fit and trim”.