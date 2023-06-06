Sea of Supporters Join the ‘SOLIDARITY RALLY’ for a Human Cause of Suffering People of Manipur

Mangaluru: Carrying placards like “Stop Tribal Genocide in Manipur”; “Tribals of Manipur are All Indians”; “Peace be in Manipur”; Kukis are Indians, Not Illegal Immigrants”; “Provide Justice to Tribals in Manipur”; “We say “NO” to Tribal Ethnic Cleansing”, among many others, a sea of like-minded people joined in the ‘SOLIDARITY RALLY” held for a human cause of suffering people of Manipur on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 near the Clock Tower, Mangaluru

Come In Large Numbers And Join In The SOLIDARITY RALLY For A Human Cause Of Suffering People Of Manipur, To Be Held On TUESDAY, 6 JUNE 2023 Near Clock Tower, Hampankatta, Mangaluru at 4:30 Pm. A large number of people, including priests, Nuns, adults, and young, irrespective of caste and creed supported the teople Of Manipur and appealed To The Government To Do Everything Possible To Restore Peace And Create Confidence Among The Affected People

The Organizers namely The Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, United Christian Forum, Mangaluru, DYFI, and others played a big role in gathering a large crowd to show solidarity with the suffering people affected by the atrocities in Manipur. The speakers at the rally were Fr Faustine Lobo, Parish Priest Kinnigoli, P R O Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops Council; Lawrence D’Souza, Youth Leader, Congress District President Labour Wing; Sr Cecilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior, Bethany Sisters, Mangaluru; Muneer Katipalla- DYFI State President; Sunil Kumar Bajal- CPI (M) leader; and Sukumar Thokkottu- DK District Vice President of CITU. Roy Castelino- PRO of Mangaluru diocese also spoke.

It should be noted that at least 317 churches and 70 church administrative/school buildings were burnt recently in the riots in Manipur. Hundreds of Christians were killed. Over 30,000 were displaced in the worst anti-Christian violence India has ever seen. The violence in the Northeast Indian State of Manipur against Christians in May has been one of the deadliest and most violent attacks against Christians in India. Verified facts defy the government-sponsored narrative that the conflict is not religious but tribal over land rights. Every piece of detail collected contradicts the claims made by the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government.

The BJP government used a decades-old underlying ethnic tension between two ethnic groups to bring down the deadliest violence against Christians. This wave of destruction was instigated by Hindutva nationalists from a particular indigenous community. Most destruction was done in the first three days of conflict from May 3rd- 6th. The destruction continues to this day in the state capital of Imphal and the surrounding Valley with target killings by government forces.

Under the guise of inter-community conflict between the majority Manipuris (Meiteis) and the minority tribal people (collectively known as Kuki/Zomi tribes), almost all churches in the extended Imphal Valley have been burnt, vandalized, or desecrated by BJP government-supported militia.

Though Meiteis are primarily considered Hindu or of the Sanamahi faith, a small percentage of them have lately converted to the Christian faith. The modus operandi of this violence in Manipur resembles what Hindutva nationalists in places like Godhra and Kandhamal have followed, confirming their involvement in this violence. The disproportionate destruction of Meitei churches in Imphal Valley indicates that Meitei Christians are under more severe economic and social pressure than ever before.

