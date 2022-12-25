Sec 144 Imposed & Ban on Liquor Sale in Surathkal Vicinity in the Wake of Youth Murder

Mangaluru: As per the orders of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, prohibitory orders have been clamped under Section 144 in the viv=cinity of Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavooru and Panamburu from 6 am on Sunday, 25 December 6 am on Tuesday, 27 December in the wake of the murder of a youth named Jaleel by miscreants in Surathkal on Saturday 24 December evening. The Top also has ordered a ban on the reading ansale of liquor in these areas for the same period.

Recalling the incident which took place on Saturday 24 evening, miscreants had stabbed a shop owner Jaleel in Krishnapura of Surathkal who even though was rushed to a nearby private hospital, succumbed to severe injuries in that attack. Jaleel was attacked by miscreants while he was standing in front of a shop. Unconfirmed reports say that he was attacked in front of the shop that he owned. Man Stabbed to Death at Suratkal

Apart from the prohibitory orders, all of the industries in these areas have been ordered to shut down their operations on 25 December till 26 December.to prevent any untoward incidents and also to maintain law and order. Workers of industrial, business and commercial establishments have been requested to close shop before 6 pm on Sunday and Monday while also restricting the movement of personnel between 6 pm and 6 am of the following day.