Second Day Novena held at St Lawrence Church Bondel

Mangaluru: The second day of Novena prior to the feast of St Lawrence was held at Bondel Church -Mangalore.

The theme of the 2nd Day was, “Novena in the challenging situation for those who have given up courage and their faith.

Fr Joseph Mascarenhas, Parish Priest of Kelarai was the main celebrant, along with Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Fr Rupesh Tauro, Fr Ravi Kumar (MSIJ) celebrated the mass. During the mass and novena, special prayers were offered for all the families. May God strengthen their faith.

