Spread the love



















Second Day of the Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The second day of the Novena in preparation for the feast of the Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu. Fr Francis D’Souza, the spiritual director of St Joseph Seminary Jeppu, offered the Holy Mass on the second day of the Novena.

In his homily, Fr Francis said that what we are today is because of what our parents have given us. Very often, today’s generation forgets the importance of senior citizens. As people get aged, children consider them out of use and try to dump them. This is not a healthy development. Taking care of the elderly and reaching out to the needy is a sign of being human. God takes note of those who treat the elderly and sickly with respect and grants them their due reward.

Fr Francis called on the congregation to develop a culture of taking care of the elderly and sick.

Fr Alban Rodrigues, the administrator of the Ashram, conducted the Novena. The ‘Blue Birds’ choir helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.