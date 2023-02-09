Second & Third Day Novena Mass Preceding Feast of the Relic of St Anthony



Mangaluru: The Second Novena preceding the Feast of the Relic of St. Anthony was held at Milagres Church, Jeppu, at 6:00 p.m. The theme for the day was “In our difficulties, we should not curse God through our tongue.” Rev. Fr. Vincent Sequeira, the diocesan secretary of the Bible commission, celebrated the mass and gave a heart-touching homily on the day’s theme. He pointed to different biblical personalities who stood firm in their faith during their life difficulties.

The mass was led by Rev. Fr. J. B. Crasta. At the end of the mass, Fr. Rupesh Tauro conducted the novena in honour of St. Anthony, during which special prayers were offered for all the politicians. Choir members of Jeppu Parish sang and joined in the thanksgiving.

THIRD-DAY NOVENA MASS :

The third day of the novena was celebrated today for the feast of Saint Anthony. The mass was presided over by Rev. Fr. Chetan Lobo, editor of Sevak magazine and manager of Assisi Press. He preached on the theme of the day: “God’s word in your mouth and hearts, let us be a witness to Jesus Christ.”

Rev. Fr. JB Crasta, Director of St. Anthony Ashram, Assistant Director Rev. Fr. Rupesh Tavro, Rev. Fr. Larry Pinto and hundreds of devotees participated. On the third day of the novena prayer, a special prayer was offered for doctors and healthcare personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...