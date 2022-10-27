Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Radius of 200 Meters Around Suratkal Tollgate from October 28 6 am to 6 pm on November 3

Mangaluru: The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti organized an indefinite protest on October 28, demanding the removal of the illegal Suratkal tollgate.

To avoid any untoward incidents and maintain law and order, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC, in a radius of 200 meters around the Suratkal Toll Gate Plaza, from 6 am on October 28 to 6 pm on November 3.

During the section, more than five persons cannot gather in one place and no person shall be allowed to move with weapons. Bursting crackers, pelting stones or carrying similar things will be banned. Shouting provocative slogans, and displaying pictures of persons or effigies of dead persons is also forbidden.

Like this: Like Loading...