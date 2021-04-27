Spread the love



















Section 144 imposed in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are to be imposed throughout the state.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to provide a blueprint for oxygen beds, oxygen storage capacity and other requirements, including ventilators in all private and government hospitals of their districts by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Along with this, in view of the alarming Covid situation, orders have also been given to strictly enforce Section 144.